Sub-Junior National Wushu League concludes

Srinagar, Mar 31: The Sub-Junior Women’s National Wushu League concluded at Jammu on Thursday.
In the event, Manipur emerged as the overall winner. In the Sanshou category, Haryana secured first place while the host J&K was in second position and Rajasthan third.
Similarly Taolu category, Manipur got the first position followed by J&K and Assam in second and third place respectively.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar was the chief guest during the final while as Vijay Saraf, President J&K Wushu Association, Secretary J&K Sports, and Kuldeep Hando International player were also present.