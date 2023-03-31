Sports

Sub-Junior National Wushu League concludes

GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, Mar 31: The Sub-Junior Women’s National Wushu League concluded at Jammu on Thursday.

In the event, Manipur emerged as the overall winner. In the Sanshou category, Haryana secured first place while the host J&K was in second position and Rajasthan third.

Similarly Taolu category, Manipur got the first position followed by J&K and Assam in second and third place respectively.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar was the chief guest during the final while as Vijay Saraf, President J&K Wushu Association, Secretary J&K Sports, and Kuldeep Hando International player were also present.

