Sudeva Delhi FC conducts trials in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 3: The Delhi-based I-League club Sudeva Delhi FC held selection trials on Monday at Synthetic Turf TRC ground.
Around 400 footballers from various parts of Kashmir turned up for trials. The trials were held as part of Sudeva FC to recruit players for the upcoming I-League season.
Chairman JKFA, WasimAslam, expressed his gratitude to Anuj Gupta President Delhi Football Association for conducting the trials in the region and giving young players the opportunity to showcase their talents. He wished all the best to the athletes who participated in the trials and hoped they would continue working hard and achieving their dreams.