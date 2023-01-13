Suhail hopes to leave a lasting impression in ISL

Suhail, who is from the Bemina area of Srinagar, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan. After the AIFF development team in the I-League, Indian Arrows was shut down, he joined the ISL team.

ATK Mohun Bagan acted quickly after spotting the chance to make a deal for a 17-year-old striker from Kashmir. With an eye toward the future, the Kolkata giants signed a few young players, including Suhail, for their team. The ISL is now the top division in the nation, and Suhail has his sights set on establishing a name for himself there.