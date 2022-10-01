Suhail ranks among the world’s top 60 young football talents

Srinagar: Suhail Bhat, a football player from Kashmir, said it was an honour to be included in The Guardian’s list of 60 of the top young talents in the world, and he promised to strive even harder to find greater success.

The Guardian, a national British newspaper, listed Suhail Bhat, 17, among the 60 top young talents in the world. The list includes some of the best players in the world of football who were born in 2005 and who play for some of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

The Guardians, Asian correspondent John Duerden termed Suhail Bhat as the next Sunil Chhetri of Indian football.

“This hard-working striker was identified as one of the brightest talents in the Kashmir region even before he was a teenager. Willing to run at defenders and full of self-belief, he has excelled at every youth level he has been thrown into so far – scoring on his Under-16 debut for India against the United Arab Emirates in 2021 – meaning that there are high hopes that the 17-year-old will eventually be the long-term successor of India’s striking legend Sunil Chhetri,” John Duerden wrote about Suhail in the 60 of the best young talents in World column.

Suhail who played for Indian Arrows (developmental side of AIFF) in the I-League is the only one from India to feature in the list.

The talented 17-year-old footballer hails from the Bemina area of Srinagar city. He started his football journey with the Sports Council Football Academy Under-13 side.

Suhail Bhat was called to India’s U-16 side last year. In his debut against the United Arab Emirates in 2021, the striker found the back of the net.