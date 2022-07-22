Suhail to train at RFYC football academy

Ganderbal, July 22: A young football player from the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir has earned a spot in the famed Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RYFC) Mumbai football academy.
Suhail Mahmood, who is from the Sehpora hamlet in the Ganderbal district, was chosen this month during scouting in Srinagar.
A young boy from district Ganderbal has made it to the prestigious football academy of the nation, according to Suhail’s coach and well-known football player Muzamil Mahmood, who was speaking to Greater Kashmir. He added that hundreds of young boys underwent scouting and trials and that only 15 footballers were chosen, making it a significant accomplishment for UT.
He claimed that Suhail is a committed and skilled player who has performed well so far in this game. Suhail has been chosen in the 16 and under the category, he claimed and will spend a year at the RYFC programme in Mumbai. Based on Suhail’s performance and skills, he claimed, they would go a long way.
Notably, The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy was launched in May 2015 with the vision of identifying talented young footballers and providing them with an environment of excellence to unlock their potential both on and off the pitch.
Supported entirely by the Reliance Foundation, each year RFYC offers fully funded scholarships to young talents from across the country following a comprehensive yearlong scouting process.
The academy is currently recognized by the All India Football Federation as the nation’s first only 5 Star rated residential academy under their ‘Academy Accreditation Programme’, making RFYC the best academy in the country over the past few years. RFYC has also been awarded a 2 Star rating by the Asian Football Confederation under their ‘Elite Youth Scheme’, giving the academy recognition on a continental level.
Based in Navi Mumbai with state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated multi-disciplinary full time staff, RFYC currently hosts 65 children from around the country playing across five age groups (U14, U15, U16 & U18).