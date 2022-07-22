Suhail to train at RFYC football academy

Suhail Mahmood, who is from the Sehpora hamlet in the Ganderbal district, was chosen this month during scouting in Srinagar.

A young boy from district Ganderbal has made it to the prestigious football academy of the nation, according to Suhail’s coach and well-known football player Muzamil Mahmood, who was speaking to Greater Kashmir. He added that hundreds of young boys underwent scouting and trials and that only 15 footballers were chosen, making it a significant accomplishment for UT.