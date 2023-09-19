Sultan Warriors secure thrilling victory in JKPL

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL) witnessed two electrifying matches today, with Sultan Warriors and Elegant Strikers delivering standout performances on the cricket field.

In the opening encounter, Kashmir University won the toss and elected to bat first against Sultan Warriors from Baramulla. The university team displayed their prowess by posting a competitive total of 136 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Sareer Ayoub was the star of the innings, showcasing his batting brilliance with a blistering 50 runs off just 30 balls. Azim Rather emerged as Sultan Warriors' standout performer with the ball, claiming 2 crucial wickets.

However, Sultan Warriors stunned the crowd with their remarkable batting prowess, chasing down the target of 136 runs in just 11.2 overs. Waseem Kachuru was the hero of the innings, smashing an explosive 50 runs off a mere 22 balls. The victory not only demonstrated the team's determination but also highlighted their exceptional cricketing skills.