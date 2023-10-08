Sultan Warriors seize victory in thrilling NKPL final

The cricket tournament, organised by the Baramulla Cricket Forum (BCF), had been the talk of the town for months, and the final showdown took place between two formidable teams, the Sultan Warriors and the Rising Star Bandipora.

A large crowd gathered at the Jhelum Stadium before the start of the match. It was a nail-biting competition that kept everyone on the edge of their seats throughout the day.

The Rising Star Bandipora won the toss and decided to field first, aiming to put early pressure on the Sultan Warriors. The Warriors took to the crease, and with skilful batting, they managed to post a competitive total of 158 runs in their allotted 20 overs, albeit losing nine wickets.