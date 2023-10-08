Sultan Warriors seize victory in thrilling NKPL final

Baramulla, Oct 8: On a sunny Sunday, the Jhelum Stadium in Baramulla was alive with excitement as it hosted the finals of the North Kashmir Premier League (NKPL).
The cricket tournament, organised by the Baramulla Cricket Forum (BCF), had been the talk of the town for months, and the final showdown took place between two formidable teams, the Sultan Warriors and the Rising Star Bandipora.
A large crowd gathered at the Jhelum Stadium before the start of the match. It was a nail-biting competition that kept everyone on the edge of their seats throughout the day.
The Rising Star Bandipora won the toss and decided to field first, aiming to put early pressure on the Sultan Warriors. The Warriors took to the crease, and with skilful batting, they managed to post a competitive total of 158 runs in their allotted 20 overs, albeit losing nine wickets.
The Rising Star's response was equally impressive. They got off to a flying start, scoring 40 runs in the first three overs without losing a wicket. Even after losing their first wicket early on, they continued to give their opponents tough competition. It was a thrilling chase, and as the innings progressed, the tension in the stadium reached a fever pitch.
In the end, the Rising Star Bandipora fell just short of the target, scoring 144 runs in 19.3 overs and losing all their wickets. The Sultan Warriors' bowlers maintained their composure and standards, not allowing the match to slip away. It was a hard-fought victory that had the entire stadium erupting in jubilation.
Throughout the match, spectators remained on the edge of their seats, guessing who would emerge victorious. With each passing over, the anticipation grew, and the roars of the crowd intensified.
The North Kashmir Premier League (NKPL) kicked off three months ago, with over 60 teams participating from different regions.
It had been a journey filled with passion, dedication, and sportsmanship, culminating in this thrilling final.
During the presentation ceremony, Junaid Dar was declared the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance, taking three crucial wickets in the final. Jahangir Lone of Sultan Warriors was named the best batsman of the tournament, and Nasir Ganai of Baramulla Cricket Club (BCC) Red was awarded the title of the best bowler.
Muneer Bhat of Sultan Warriors was named the Man of the Series and was presented with a motorcycle as a token of appreciation for his consistent performances throughout the tournament.
In addition to lifting the coveted trophy, the winners received a cash prize of Rs one lakh, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 50,000.
Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Safina Baig was the Chief Guest at the occasion while the Commanding Officer 46 RR Prateek Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Baramulla Ajaz Ahmad, SHO Baramulla Vilayat Hussain, and Chairman BCF Abdul Khaliq Wani were also present at the occasion.
The organisers of NKPL also took a moment to honour a young footballer from Khoja Bagh Baramulla, Jahangir Shagoo, who had secured a spot on the Indian under-19 football team participating in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship.