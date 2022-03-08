Sunil Gavaskar regrets ill-timed comment on Shane Warne

Gavaskar said all he meant to do was give an honest opinion when the question was asked of him.

"On TV, I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner and I gave my honest opinion," he said.

Gavaskar had earlier said that while Warne sent down "magic deliveries" and mastered a difficult craft during his career, he wasn't the greatest spinner of all time as his performance in India was "pretty ordinary", a view that was criticised as ill-timed in some sections of the media Down Under.