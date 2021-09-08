Super Division League| Court Road FC, IFC Nowgam win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing Annual Super Division football league , Court Road FC and IFC Nowgam won their matches played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Court Road FC beat Solina Sports by 2-0 goals. Hyder scored both the goals for Court Road FC.

In the second match of the day, IFC Nowgam beat Saffalo FC by 2-0 goals. Irshad Ahmed and Umer were the scorers for IFC Nowgam. The event is being organised by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.