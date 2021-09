Srinagar: In the ongoing Annual Super Division football league, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

In the first match of the day, FC Views beat Musuada Foundation FC by 1-0 goals. Muneeb was the scorer for winning side.

In the second match of the day, Jehlum FC outplayed Shahr-E-Khaas FC by 4-0 goals.

The tournament is organized by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC.