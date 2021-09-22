Super Division League| RKFC U-18, Galaxy FC secure wins

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC Under-18 and Galaxy FC won their respective matches in the ongoing Super Division Football league at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday .

In the first match of the day RKFC U-18 beat IFC Kashmir by 3-1 goals. Mufaid scored two goals for RKFC while Kamran scored one. Ishfaq scored one for IFC Kashmir.

In the second match of the day, Galaxy F. Beat Qamarwari FC by 2-0 goals. Furqan scored both the goals for Galaxy.

The tournament is organized by J&K football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.