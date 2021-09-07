Super Division League| Syed Tajuddin FC defeats Young Iqbal FC

Srinagar: In the annual football Super Division League, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Syed Tajuddin FC Rajbagh beat Young Iqbal FC by 2-0 goals. Sanjeev and Irfan were the scorers for Syed Tajuddin FC.

In the second match, Musuada Foundation FC beat Shahr-E-Khaas by 5-2 goals. Owais scored three goals for Musuada Foundation FC as Faizan Fayaz scored two goals. For Shahr-E-Khaas FC Muneeb was the scorer.

The Tournament is organized by JKFA in collaboration with JKSC.