Super Division League| Syed Tajudin FC beats Hamdaniya FC

Srinagar: In the ongoing DFA Srinagar Annual Super Division League , two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Friday.

In the first match, Kashmir United FC clashed with Galaxy FC. The match turned out as 1-1 draw. For Galaxy FC, Syed Fakhar was scorer while as for Kashmir United FC, Firdous Ahmed scored goal.

The second match of the day was played between Syed Tajuddin FC and Hamdaniya FC. Syed Tajuddin FC emerged winner by 3-1 goals.

The tournament is organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.