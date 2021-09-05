Super Division schedule announced

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) has announced revised fixture for Annual league football championship- Super Division.

JKFA announced the revised fixture after the matches were halted due to prevalent situation in Kashmir.

Now the Super Division, as per revised fixture will be resuming on Monday. Two matches would be played on Monday.

In first match, Kashmir United FC will be clashing with Real Kashmir FC Under-18 while as in second match, Itihad FC will be locking horns with Galaxy FC.

The event is being organised by DFA Srinagar under the auspices of JKFA and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.