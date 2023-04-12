Surya kumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings

Dubai, Apr 12: The battle for the top spot of the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings continues to heat up as SuryakumarYadav maintained his no. 1 position and Pakistan duo Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam get the chance to close in on the Indian batter at the head of proceedings.
While Suryakumar currently holds a commanding lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters with 906 rating points, Rizwan placed second with 811 rating points.
Babar moved one spot up to third with 755 points, followed by South African Aiden Markram and New Zealand's Devon Conway in the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the rankings that were updated by the ICC on Wednesday.
Both Babar and Rizwan sat out Pakistan's most recent T20I series against Bangladesh. It was Devon Conway's absence from New Zealand's series against Sri Lanka that led to Pakistan skipper improving one place to third on the latest set of rankings,
The duo will get a further opportunity to make inroads on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday.
A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka players that featured in the recently completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances.