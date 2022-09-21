Suryakumar Yadav leapfrogs Babar to 3rd spot in T20 rankings

Yadav impressed with a classy 46 during India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the opening match of their three-game series at Mohali on Tuesday. The knock helped him to close in on Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the T20I batter's chart.

The right-hander dethroned Babar from the third spot, with Rizwan now just 45 rating points ahead of of him.

Rizwan hit a half-century in Pakistan's loss to England in Karachi on Tuesday and maintains a narrow advantage at the top of the rankings with a career-high total of 825 rating points.