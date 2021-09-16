Swim N Survive Society distributes certificates among swimmers

Srinagar: Swim N Survive Society Kashmir in collaboration with Department of Tourism Kashmir today awarded certificates to around 60 swimmers who successfully completed the swimming and rescue course at Nigeen Water Sports Center.

As per the handout issued here, the society in collaboration with the department started a swimming and rescue coaching camp in the month of June this year for non-swimmers. Around 220 people of different age groups attended the camp out of which 60 were trained successfully in the final phase.

Valedictory function with Assistant Director Tourism Zeeshan Khan as the Chief Guest was also attended by Swim N Survive Society, President Syed Shahid Zadie, Vice- President, Dr. Sheikh Tariq, were also present on the occasion.

The swimmers appreciated the efforts of experts of Swim and Survive Society Kashmir for providing training free of cost.