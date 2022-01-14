Sydney Tennis Classic: Andy Murray makes first ATP final since 2019

Sydney, Jan 14: Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final for more than two years with a three-set 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 win over American Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic, here on Friday.
“It’s already been a great week for me, big progress from anything I’ve done in the last year or so, to string four matches together like this and against top players in Basilashvili and Opelka,” Murray said.
“I’ll go for 47 tomorrow. It’s been a good week, I’ve played better with each match, so hopefully, I’ll step it up again tomorrow.”
The former World No. 1 used his trademark returning prowess to effectively nullify the American’s big serve and reach his first ATP Tour final since winning the title in Antwerp in 2019.
Despite Opelka serving 20 aces, Murray was still able to find the right moments to effectively counter-attack.
“You can’t really prepare for it, to be honest, you just have to try and adjust while you’re out there. I chose to block quite a few returns, to get lots in play today, which worked pretty well,” Murray said.