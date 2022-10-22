SYED MUSHTAQ ALI T20 | Auquib Nabi’s hat-trick goes in vain as J&K suffer 6th defeat

Srinagar: Talented all-rounder Auquib Nabi’s incredible hat-trick was ineffective as J&K lost for the fifth time in a row and recorded the sixth overall loss out of seven games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.

At the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali on Saturday, J&K, which was already eliminated from the tournament, lost to Services by three wickets in their final group encounter. With this loss, J&K concluded the season in seventh place out of an eight-team group.

Services, who were attempting to beat J&K’s 150-run mark, were frightened by Auquib Nabi’s hat trick after making a respectable start. The J&K bowler’s first-ever hat trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition.