SYED MUSHTAQ ALI T20 | Auquib Nabi’s hat-trick goes in vain as J&K suffer 6th defeat

Srinagar: Talented all-rounder Auquib Nabi’s incredible hat-trick was ineffective as J&K lost for the fifth time in a row and recorded the sixth overall loss out of seven games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.
At the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali on Saturday, J&K, which was already eliminated from the tournament, lost to Services by three wickets in their final group encounter. With this loss, J&K concluded the season in seventh place out of an eight-team group.
Services, who were attempting to beat J&K’s 150-run mark, were frightened by Auquib Nabi’s hat trick after making a respectable start. The J&K bowler’s first-ever hat trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition.
Earlier batting first, J&K scored 149 runs for the loss of six wickets. Vivrant Sharma with 50 was the highest scorer for them while Shubham Khajuria scored 38 and Shubham Pundir 30. For Services, PR Rekhede took three wickets while Diwesh Gurdev took two.
Karnataka finished on top of the group while Kerala was second. J&K finished seventh, one place above bottom-placed side Arunachal Pradesh. J&K’s only win in the tournament came against Arunachal.
Brief Score:
J&K: 149/6 (Vivrant 50, Khajuria 38, Rekhede 3wkts)
Services: 152/7 (Pachara 47*, Rahul 47, Auquib 3 wkts).