SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY | All-round J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs

Srinagar: After a disastrous performance in the first match of the competition, J&K made a tremendous comeback on Wednesday, dominating Arunachal Pradesh by a score of 173 runs in their second encounter of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition at PCA Ground, Mullanpur, Punjab.
In the first game of the season on Tuesday against Meghalaya, J&K suffered its biggest loss. This J&K team responded on Wednesday in an equally strong manner, totally dominating the opposition.
After posting a mammoth total of 238 runs for the loss of two wickets in the allotted 20 overs, J&K bundled out Arunachal Pradesh for 65 run total to register a massive win of 173 runs.
Earlier after being put into bat first, J&K got off to a flying start with openers Shubham Khajuria and Jatin Wadhwan hitting Arunachal bowlers all over the park. The duo formed the opening stand of 132 runs from mere 70 balls. J&K lost their first wicket in the form of Khajuria at 11.4 overs. Khajuria scored 85 run knock from 39 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and four sixes.
Jatin Wadhwan followed soon, getting out after scoring 49 from 34. He hit six boundaries and one six. After that skipper, Shubham Pundir and power hitter Abdul Samad continued the onslaught. The duo formed an unbeaten stand of 96 runs from 43 balls to take J&K’s total to 238. Pundir remained not out on 56 runs from 26 balls. He hit three fours and four sixes. Abdul Samad was equally good, scoring an unbeaten 46 from 21 balls. He hit four boundaries and three sixes. For Arunachal Pradesh, Chetan Anand and Techi Neri took one wicket each.
In reply, Arunachal Pradesh batters couldn’t stand in front of J&K bowlers as the whole team bundled out for 65 run total. Doria with 30 from 32 balls was the highest scorer for them while Tempol with 10 runs was the next-best scorer in the Arunachal innings. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq and Vivrant Sharma took four wickets each while Parvez Rasool and Yudhvir Singh took one wicket each.
J&K is scheduled to play its third match of the tournament on Friday against Maharashtra at Mohali.
BRIEF SCORE:
J&K: 238/2 ( Khajuria 85, Pundir 54*, Samad 46*, Anand 1-wkt)
Arunachal: 65/10 ( Doria 30, Abid 4-wkts, Vivrant 4-wkts)