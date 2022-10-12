SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY | All-round J&K beat Arunachal Pradesh by 173 runs

Srinagar: After a disastrous performance in the first match of the competition, J&K made a tremendous comeback on Wednesday, dominating Arunachal Pradesh by a score of 173 runs in their second encounter of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition at PCA Ground, Mullanpur, Punjab.

In the first game of the season on Tuesday against Meghalaya, J&K suffered its biggest loss. This J&K team responded on Wednesday in an equally strong manner, totally dominating the opposition.

After posting a mammoth total of 238 runs for the loss of two wickets in the allotted 20 overs, J&K bundled out Arunachal Pradesh for 65 run total to register a massive win of 173 runs.

Earlier after being put into bat first, J&K got off to a flying start with openers Shubham Khajuria and Jatin Wadhwan hitting Arunachal bowlers all over the park. The duo formed the opening stand of 132 runs from mere 70 balls. J&K lost their first wicket in the form of Khajuria at 11.4 overs. Khajuria scored 85 run knock from 39 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and four sixes.