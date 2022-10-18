SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY | Haryana inflict 4th defeat on J&K

Srinagar: The senior men’s cricket team from J&K lost to Haryana at the PCA Ground in Mullanpur, Mohali, on Tuesday, marking their fourth loss in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.
J&K set a target of 135 runs, which Haryana successfully chased down in 19.4 overs while losing six wickets.
Prior to this, J&K batted first and amassed 134 runs in the allowed 20 overs while losing six wickets. The team’s top scorer was Abdul Samad, who hit an undefeated 41 from 26 balls, followed by Henan Malik with 27 and Parvez Rasool with 29. Nishant Sandu and SP Kumar each claimed two wickets for Haryana.
J&K’s response saw Haryana reduced to 61/5 and then 82/6 before SP Kumar and Rahul Tewatia began an amazing comeback for their team. Tewatia and Kumar put together an unbroken partnership of 56 runs in 22 balls to give Haryana the victory. Tewatia and SP Kumar were both still intact after 33 from 13 and 29 from 17, respectively. Top scorer Dinesh Bana had 43 points. Mujtaba Yousuf took three wickets for J&K, compared to one each for Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, and Sunil Kumar.
Out of the five games played in the competition, it was J&K’s fourth loss. Against Meghalaya, Maharastra, Karnataka, and now Haryana, the team lost. They only had one victory, over Arunachal Pradesh.