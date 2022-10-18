SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY | Haryana inflict 4th defeat on J&K

Srinagar: The senior men’s cricket team from J&K lost to Haryana at the PCA Ground in Mullanpur, Mohali, on Tuesday, marking their fourth loss in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition.

J&K set a target of 135 runs, which Haryana successfully chased down in 19.4 overs while losing six wickets.

Prior to this, J&K batted first and amassed 134 runs in the allowed 20 overs while losing six wickets. The team’s top scorer was Abdul Samad, who hit an undefeated 41 from 26 balls, followed by Henan Malik with 27 and Parvez Rasool with 29. Nishant Sandu and SP Kumar each claimed two wickets for Haryana.