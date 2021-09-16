Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy| JKCA senior selection trials start

Srinagar: The selection trials of J&K senior cricketers for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy started at Sher-i- Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Thursday.

The trials were conducted for the selected set of probables by J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) in both Kashmir and Jammu provinces.

In Kashmir, over 50 probables who have represented J&K in one or the other format during the last few years have been called up for trials. The trials are being held under JKCA appointed senior selector Arshad Bhat. The trials started on Thursday with almost all the well known cricketers of Kashmir province turning up for trials.

JKCA is holding trials of probable players in a similar manner in Jammu..