Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Karnataka beat J&K by 34 runs

Srinagar, Oct 16: Star studded J&K senior cricket team on Sunday suffered its third defeat of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament as they were defeated by Karnataka at PCA Ground, Mullanpur, Punjab.
In its fourth match of the tournament, J&K went down against Karnataka by 34 runs. Out of four matches, J&K has been able to win only one and are now out of contention for the qualification into next round.
Earlier, batting first Karnataka scored 147 for the loss of seven wickets in allotted overs. J&K bowlers initially did brilliant job by reducing Karnataka to 59 with half the side back in pavilion.
However, after that J&K lost grip on the match as MS Bhandage and Shreyas Gopal formed a stand of 62 runs from 40 balls for the sixth wicket to take total to 121 runs in 17.5 overs. Bhandage got out after scoring 41 from 23 balls. Gopal continued onslaught at the other end to take Karnataka total to 147 in 20 overs. Gopal remained not out on 48 from 38 balls. It was great recovery from Karnataka to set a decent total on board for J&K. For J&K, Rithik Singh and Abid Mushtaq took two wickets each. Mujtaba, Parvez and Umran took one each.
In reply, J&K had a disastrous start to the inning as they lost six wickets for the score of 31. It seemed that J&K will fail to even cross 50 run mark.