Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Karnataka beat J&K by 34 runs

Srinagar, Oct 16: Star studded J&K senior cricket team on Sunday suffered its third defeat of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament as they were defeated by Karnataka at PCA Ground, Mullanpur, Punjab.

In its fourth match of the tournament, J&K went down against Karnataka by 34 runs. Out of four matches, J&K has been able to win only one and are now out of contention for the qualification into next round.