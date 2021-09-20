Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trial matches begin

Srinagar: The trial matches of Jammu and Kashmir Senior cricketers for the selection in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament started at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium , Sonwar here .

In the trial matches, over 50 probables have been divided into four teams. Selectors were watching the performance of every individual keenly. The matches continued on Monday.

Meanwhile pacer Rasikh Salam has also been included in the trials after having served a two year ban for age fudging. He was part of Mumbai Indians as net bowler in Indian Premier League but returned back to Kashmir after being included in the trials. J&K star cricketer Parvez Rasool missed the first two days of trial matches after having suffered a hand injury during trials.