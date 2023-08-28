‘Symbol of unparalleled excellence’, Prez Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Neeraj Chopra

In a series of tweets, the President said, “Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth.”

She said, “India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish his legend grows with more such feats. It is a matter of great national pride that three Indians, Neeraj Chopra, D.P. Manu and Kishore Jena together competed in the final round of the World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin event and they finished in the top six. I congratulate each one of them. They have taken Indian athletics to unprecedented heights. I wish them many more laurels in the future.”