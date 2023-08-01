T-20 knockout cricket tournament begins in Pulwama

DIG SKR while interacting with the players and other spectators said that J&K Police is at the forefront in organising various sports activities with the sole aim to provide the best platform to the youth so that they can showcase their talent in sports activities and provide them opportunity to prove their mettle at national and international level. These sports activities not only keep the youth physically and mentally fit but also keep them away from social evils.

The chief guest also assured every possible help for the promotion of sports at the grass root level and affirmed that such tournaments will be organized in the different areas of the district in future as well. The participants have shown extraordinary enthusiasm and applauded the role of the Police for organising such events.