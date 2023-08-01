T-20 knockout cricket tournament begins in Pulwama

Srinagar, Aug 1: DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat under the aegis of Civic Action programme inaugurated T-20 knockout cricket tournament at Sports Stadium Rajpora.
A statement issued here said that DIG SKR was accompanied by SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousuf besides, DySP Hqrs, DySP DAR DPL Pulwama, DySP PC Pulwama, SHO PS Rajpora and other officers of the District were present on the occasion.
16 teams from different areas of Rajpora Belt are participating in the tournament. The inaugural match was played between Rajpora Royal Cricket Club vs United Star Sangarwani.
DIG SKR while interacting with the players and other spectators said that J&K Police is at the forefront in organising various sports activities with the sole aim to provide the best platform to the youth so that they can showcase their talent in sports activities and provide them opportunity to prove their mettle at national and international level. These sports activities not only keep the youth physically and mentally fit but also keep them away from social evils.
The chief guest also assured every possible help for the promotion of sports at the grass root level and affirmed that such tournaments will be organized in the different areas of the district in future as well. The participants have shown extraordinary enthusiasm and applauded the role of the Police for organising such events.