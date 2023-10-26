T-20 Knockout Cricket Tournament begins in Pulwama

Srinagar: T-20 Knockout Cricket Tournament organised by Pulwama Police under the Civic Action Programme, commenced today with great enthusiasm and fervour.

A statement said that the opening ceremony was held at the Sports Stadium in Newa Pulwama, setting the stage for an exciting sporting event.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousif, who was accompanied by Co 183BN (CRPF), SP Hrqs Pulwama, DySP DAR, SHO PS Pulwama, Incharge PP Newa, and several other esteemed officers from the district.

The tournament will be conducted in a knockout format, with eight teams from various areas of the Newa-belt participating. The opening match featured a face-off between United Cricket Club and Hassanwani Strikers. The United Cricket Club emerged as the winner and the Man of the Match award was given to Fuarat Mehraj.

SSP Pulwama in his address congratulated the participating teams and other participants for their enthusiastic participation in the tournament and highlighted J&K Police's dedication to providing young people with platforms for their interests, particularly in sports. He intended the youth of district Pulwama to stay away from social crimes, violence, drugs etc. and advised them to make use of their energy in a positive direction.