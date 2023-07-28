‘T20 cricket likely to be included in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics’

London, July 28: Cricket may well be on its way to a return in the Olympics fold, with the T20 format “very likely” to be included in the list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Games.
As per a report in The Guardian, men's and women's T20 cricket competitions will be eligible for winning medals at the Olympics.
Notably, cricket's first and only appearance in the Olympics was through a one-off gold medal match in the 1900 Games in Paris.
The report added that the current proposal for cricket's entry in the Olympics will be five teams in each competition, with qualification based on the rankings made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a decision on its inclusion for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is expected to be taken at the end of the year.