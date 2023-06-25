T20 cricket tournament begins

Ganderbal : T20 cricket tournament commenced here on Sunday. The tournament is being organised by social activist Showket Ahmed Khan. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between BCC Hajin and Mighty Eagles Kangan.

According to the organisers, a total of 32 teams are participating in the tournament and it will be played on single knock out basis.

They said that aim of organising the tournament is to engage youth in the sports activities for their mental and physical well being, adding that the sport activities are for youth to keep them away from social evils particicularly drug abuse.