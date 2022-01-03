T20 cricket tournament inaugurated at Awantipora

It said that 12 teams from various areas of Police District Awantipora are participating in the tournament. The inaugural match was played between Batagund Hunters Eleven vs Asian Eleven Satpokhran.

SSP Awantipora while interacting with the players expressed that J&K Police is at the forefront in organizing various sports events as it brings positive energy in the youth, imbibe sports & competitive spirit, good health and keeps the individual away from the negative forces.