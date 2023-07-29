T20 World Cup 2024 likely to be played from June 4 to 30 in West Indies, USA

According to reports, an ICC delegation visited five of the USA's shortlisted locations this week. These locations will be hosting an international global cricket event for the first time. These include Morrisville, Dallas, and New York for tournament matches and warm-ups, as well as Lauderhill in Florida. Morrisville and Dallas are currently hosting the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket in the USA, however, these grounds are yet to get international venue status, which is mandatory as per ICC rules.

In the next months, the ICC, along with Cricket West Indies (CWI) and USA Cricket (USAC), will make a final decision regarding the venues.