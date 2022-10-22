T20 World Cup: All eyes on weather as India, Pakistan gear up for Sunday showdown in Melbourne

Come Sunday, and the two teams will renew the greatest rivalry in the cricket world yet again when they face off against each other at a sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to begin their 2022 T20 World Cup Group 2 campaign. However, the rain could play spoilsport in the marquee match, with Australia's bureau of meteorology predicting a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the late afternoon and evening.



Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday's practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.



India are entering the competition on the back of embracing an attacking approach with the bat, which is in complete opposite of their timid attitude last year. But they are without two of their biggest assets in the shortest format of the game: Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.



With Axar Patel admiringly filling in for Jadeja's absence, it remains to be seen if Mohammed Shami, who got his yorkers spot-on in the final over of the warm-up match against Australia, can step into Bumrah's shoes in the tournament.



"Just speaking about him first, the guy has got so much experience playing for so many years for India and has played World Cup, as well, before. We all know the quality that he has. When Bumrah got injured, we always wanted to have someone experienced in the lineup, and Shami was the right choice for us."