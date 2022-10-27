T20 WORLD CUP | Batters set up India’s thumping 56-run win over Netherlands

In reply, the bowlers produced a top-class performance to restrict the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs, as India’s NRR jumped from +0.05 to +1.43.

Electing to bat first, K.L Rahul was trapped lbw by a late inswinger from Paul van Meekeren though replays later showed the ball would have missed hitting leg-stump. With the Netherlands getting the ball to swing both ways, India struggled for fluency and timing.

Though Rohit Sharma pulled van Meekeren for a six over deep square leg and nailed a square cut through off-side for four, he wasn’t at his best. He had huge slices of luck on his side: a miscued pull off Klaassen in the fifth over was dropped by Tim Pringle at mid-on, and in the next over, his uppish flick off van Meekeren landed just in front of Pringle again at short fine leg.

With Kohli struggling to find boundaries, Rohit cut loose by pulling Logan van Beek for a six over wide long-on. Luck again fell in his favour as he successfully survived an lbw appeal on the very next ball.

From there, Rohit found his groove, uppishly cutting Bas de Leede through backward point for four, followed by a six through top-edge off the pull for successive boundaries. He then hit Pringle for back-to-back fours through leg-side to get his fifty in 35 balls. But in the next over, he was caught at deep mid-wicket off Klaassen while swiping across the line.