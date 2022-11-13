T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes slams unbeaten 52 as England beat Pakistan, become white-ball kings

But Brook struggled badly for timing and holed out to wide long-off off Shadab in the 13th over. In the next over, Stokes escaped a run-out when a direct hit from mid-on missed the stumps by a whisker.

As Shaheen left the field after bowling just one ball due to knee issues, Stokes took advantage of it by hitting a four wide of cover and lofted just over long-off for six off part-time offie Iftikhar Ahmed.

Moeen Ali continued the tempo by taking back-to-back fours off Wasim Jr. on the first two balls of the 17th over -- a smack over the cover was followed by a pull through the gap at square leg. Ali then ended the over with a top-edge on a hard swipe over the keeper's head.

Though Ali was clean bowled by a brilliant yorker from Wasim Jr in the 19th over, Stokes reached his fifty in 47 balls with a controlled drive on a full toss past deep cover. He fittingly finished off the chase with a single through the on-side to win England the final with an over to spare.

Brief scores: Pakistan 137/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3/12, Adil Rashid 2/22) lost to England 138/5 in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out, Jos Buttler 26; Haris Rauf 2/23, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1/13) by five wickets