T20 WORLD CUP | England beat Sri Lanka to book semifinal berth

Sydney: The 2010 World T20 winner England held their nerves to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their final Super 12 game at the Sydney Cricket Ground and book their berth in the semifinals of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, here on Saturday.

With this win, England also knocked out hosts and defending champions Australia from the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were already out of the semifinal race before the game.

Chasing a below-par target, England needed a steady start and they got more than that as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler put on an opening stand of 75 runs.