T20 WORLD CUP | England’s win over New Zealand sets up fascinating qualification race for semifinals

Brisbane: England’s crucial 20-run win over New Zealand at The Gabba on Tuesday has kept their semi-final qualification hopes alive and also set up a fascinating race for qualifying into the last four stage, where net run rate could be crucial in deciding the top two finishers in Group 1.

As of now, table-toppers New Zealand, second-placed England and third-ranked Australia are now tied on five points each.

All three teams have one match left to play in Group 1 with only net run rate separating the trio. No one from Group 1 is confirmed as qualified for the semi-finals.

New Zealand ahead in the race