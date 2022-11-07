T20 World Cup: Everyone would love to see India-Pakistan final again after 2007, says Shane Watson

"Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final. I unfortunately missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated the game previously between Australia and New Zealand (at SCG a day before).

"But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well. They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again," Watson was quoted as saying by the official website of the tournament.

New Zealand, the Group 1 table-toppers, have been in-form in all departments of the game. Pakistan, on the other hand, won three matches on the trot after losing the first two matches and were given a lifeline by Netherlands beating South Africa to make an entry into the last-four stage.