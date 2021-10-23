T20 WORLD CUP | India, Pakistan eye World Cup glory

Dubai: Virat Kohli-led India will face Babar Azam’s Pakistan in a high octane Group 2 clash in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups.