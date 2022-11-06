T20 WORLD CUP | India set up semis showdown with England

Melbourne: India set up a semifinal showdown with England in the Men's T20 World Cup after a 71-run thrashing of Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage in front of a huge crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After K.L Rahul gave India a good start with his 35-ball 51, his second consecutive fifty in the tournament, and Suryakumar Yadav smacked a whirlwind 61 not out off just 25 balls, they reached a mammoth 186/5 in 20 overs, the bowlers made short work of the Zimbabwe batters to bowl them out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

It meant India finished on top of Group 2 with eight points and will meet England in the second semifinal at Adelaide Oval on November 10, while Pakistan will face off against New Zealand in the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9.