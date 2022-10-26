T20 WORLD CUP | Ireland secure famous victory over England by 5 runs via DLS

After Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (62 off 47 balls) and Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27 balls) strung an 82-run stand to help the side post a competitive 157 all out in 19.2 overs, pacer Joshua Little took out Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to reduce England to 24/2 in four overs, setting the base for a famous victory as England could manage 105/5 in 14.3 overs.

After that rain arrived and gave Ireland their first two points in Super 12, leaving Group 1 wide open. It also makes England’s next match, against arch-rivals Australia, a must-win affair in order to remain alive in the race for a spot in the semifinals.

In defence of 158 on a tricky pitch and overcast conditions, Little dealt England a huge blow when he had Buttler caught behind off a thin edge for a two-ball duck in the opening over. Alex Hales was next to depart in Little’s second over, as their short fine leg took a nice catch of the top-edge flying off the bat.

Fionn Hand, coming into the playing eleven in place of off-spin all-rounder Simi Singh, bowled Ben Stokes with a screamer of delivery through the gate for just six as England finished the powerplay at 37/3. Post power-play, Harry Brook and Dawid Malan were gifted lifelines but didn’t make much use of it.

While Brook was caught in the deep while trying to pull off George Dockrell, Malan’s struggle came to an end when extra bounce on his pull was snapped by diving third man off Barry McCarthy as England were in deep trouble at 86/5 in 13.1 overs.

Moeen Ali slammed two sixes and a four to give England some hope of an unlikely win. But rain arrived when England needed 53 runs off 33 deliveries, leaving Ali stranded at 24 not out off 12 balls as they were found five runs short of par score as per DLS method, giving Ireland a win to remember for ages.