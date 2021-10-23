T20 WORLD CUP | J&K pacer Umran Malik to stay with Team India

Srinagar: J&K’s rising cricket star Umran Malik who was expected to join J&K T20 squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament is going to continue his stay in UAE with the Indian team.
It was expected that Umran, who was asked to stay back in UAE after the conclusion of Indian Premier League as one of the net bowlers for the Indian team, would be joining J&K T20 team on October 25. It was expected that Indian team would be releasing all it’s extra players including net bowlers before the start of its campaign in ICC T20 World Cup on October 24.
However , while the Indian team has sent back four out of eight net bowlers , it has also kept other four including Umran Malik.
India is set to play its first match on Sunday and Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Krishnappa Gowtham have been sent back to India. They will join their respective teams for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
However, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Lukman Meriwala will continue to work with the Indian contingent.
This was also confirmed by JKCA Sub-Committee Member Administration Brig Anil Gupta on his official twitter handle.
“While 4 players assisting the Indian World Cup team in Dubai have been relieved by BCCI, local lad and pace sensation Umran Malik continues to help the Kohli’s team in the nets. Well done Umran,” Anil Gupta Tweeted.
Umran missing to be part of the J & K squad has opened the door for senior pacer Umar Nazir, who was named the stand-by in J&K’s squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He will now be part of the J & K team in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.
Umran gained limelight after impressing everyone with his sheer pace and raw talent during Indian Premier League 2021. He clocked the tournament’s fastest ball at 153 kmp, impressing everyone. Soon after the IPL, Umran was roped in as Team India net bowler and has been part of the Indian team since.