T20 WORLD CUP | J&K pacer Umran Malik to stay with Team India

However , while the Indian team has sent back four out of eight net bowlers , it has also kept other four including Umran Malik.

India is set to play its first match on Sunday and Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Krishnappa Gowtham have been sent back to India. They will join their respective teams for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

However, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Lukman Meriwala will continue to work with the Indian contingent.

This was also confirmed by JKCA Sub-Committee Member Administration Brig Anil Gupta on his official twitter handle.