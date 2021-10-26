T20 World Cup | Markram, Rassie star as South Africa thrash West Indies

Dubai: Fine innings by Aiden Markram and Rassie Van der Dussen helped South Africa thrash West Indies by eight wickets in their second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 144, the South African batters reached the target with ten balls to spare. Rassie (43 not out), Markram (51 not out) played match-winning knocks as West Indies bowlers looked on helplessly. Reeza Hendricks who came in place of Quinton de Kock also impressed with crucial 39 runs.