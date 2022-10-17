T20 World Cup: Munsey, Watt, Leask help Scotland secure shock 42-run win over West Indies

After opener George Munsey carried his bat throughout the innings to slam an unbeaten 66 to help Scotland post an excellent 160/5, left-arm spinner Mark Watt led a fantastic bowling show with his brilliant 3/12 to bowl out West Indies for 118 all out in 18.3 overs.



The 42-run win for Scotland, ranked 15th in men's T20I rankings, comes exactly a year after they defeated Bangladesh by six runs in their opening first round match of 2021 T20 World Cup at Al Amerat, Oman and entering the ongoing tournament on the back of playing only two T20Is this year.



The Scottish bowlers were spot-on with their lengths and change in pace and forced the West Indies to hit towards the bigger areas of the stadium as well as denying them the desirable hitting lengths as well as getting runs through short, square boundaries as only four batters reached double figures.



Chasing 161, West Indies were woeful with the bat and never had any rhythm or momentum at all. They were also confused over either hitting boundaries or rotating the strike as Watt and off-spinner Michael Leask (2/14) shared five wickets between themselves and bowled 27 dot balls.



Scotland were also backed by their fielders being impressive on the field and took their catches well in the outfield. Kyle Mayers hit the first four boundaries of the West Indies chase, before flicking straight to mid-wicket off a slower ball from Josh Davey.