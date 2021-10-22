T20 World Cup | Namibia beat Ireland by 8 wickets

Erasmus (53 not out off 49 balls) guided Namibia’s chase of 126 in the company of David Wiese, who made an unbeaten 28.

Namibia made a quiet start to their chase. Boundaries were hard to come by for Namibia batters as they dealt mostly in singles and twos. Their struggle can be gauged from the fact that they found the fence only four times in the first 10 overs, scoring 49 for one.