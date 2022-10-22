T20 World Cup: New Zealand, England start their campaign with victory

Sydney: New Zealand and England started their T20 World Cup campaign with wins.

The Australia-New Zealand clash in the Super 12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup was touted to go the way it had been in the 2021 final in Dubai. But, on Saturday, the Black Caps turned the tables on the hosts and defending champions with a comprehensive 89-run thrashing at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday to break their 11-year winless run in Australia.

Key to New Zealand starting their campaign with a bang were their openers, Devon Conway carrying his bat through the innings for an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls while his partner, young Finn Allen blasted 42 off just 16 balls in the Power-play and James Neesham hit a cameo of 26 off 13 deliveries to post a mammoth 200/3 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Tim Southee (3/6) and Mitchell Santner (3/31) ensured that Australia never got going in their tall chase to be skittled out for just 111 in 17.1 overs, with no batter reaching 30 runs and leaving a huge dent in the hosts’ title defence in terms of net run rate, which would now be a decisive factor in their quest to reach semifinals.