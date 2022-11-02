T20 WORLD CUP | Rahul, Virat star as India secure tense 5-run win over Bangladesh

Adelaide: Matches between India and Bangladesh always bring out drama and emotions which leaves players and fans on the edge of their seats. On Wednesday, at the Adelaide Oval, rain added another dose of thrill in the Group 2 Super 12 match in Men’s T20 World Cup.

Eventually, India prevailed over Bangladesh by five runs to go on top of Group 2 and inch closer towards a spot in the semifinals. Fifties from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (64 not out), along with Suryakumar Yadav’s 16-ball 30, took India to a massive 184/6 in 20 overs.

Bangladesh seemed to be cruising to the target of 185 with Litton Das making a stunning 27-ball 60 as they reached 66 for no loss in first seven overs. His onslaught began with three fours off Arshdeep Singh in the second over.

He then teared into Bhuvneshwar Kumar, taking him for a six and consecutive fours, before scooping a six over his shoulder off the pacer over fine leg in the fifth over. Mohammed Shami was next to be taken to the cleaners, as Das heaved him over backward square leg for four.