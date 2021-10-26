T20 World Cup: SA beat West Indies by eight wickets

Sent in to bat, Lewis hit six sixes and three boundaries in his 56-run knock. Skipper Kieron Pollard (26) was the other top contributor for the defending champions

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius (3/17) snared three wickets.

Keshav Maharaj (2/24) picked two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada (1/27), Anrich Nortje (1/14) accounted for one batter each.