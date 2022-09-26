T20I RANKINGS: India go 7 points clear of England at top

Dubai: India went seven points clear of England at the top of the ICC T20 rankings following their narrow series win over Australia in Hyderabad.

Down 0-1 against touring Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back in style to level the series in Nagpur before Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav’s fifties in the deciding rubber on Sunday sealed a 2-1 win.

The six-wicket final over win improved their ranking by one point to 268 points, a seven-point lead over their closest rival in England in the ICC T20 rankings released on Monday.

The upcoming three-match series against South Africa will give India a chance to consolidate their lead at the top ahead of the World Cup in Australia.

The Proteas occupy third place on the team rankings with 258 points, but could stake their claim when they in the upcoming series commencing at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Incidentally it was Pakistan’s narrow three-run win over England in the fourth game in Karachi on Sunday that helped India increase their lead.