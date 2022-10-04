Taekwondo player Danish Manzoor aims to represent India at Olympic Games

New Delhi: The first Taekwondo player from Jammu and Kashmir Danish Manzoor has said that he is aiming to represent India at Olympic Games.

He made his team India debut in 2nd India Open International Olympic Ranking Taekwondo Championship and was recommended by J&K Taekwondo Association as a potential athlete to participate in the first ever Olympic level camp under-the world’s number one Olympic level coach Paul Green of Great Britain.

Danish Manzoor was the first from North Kashmir to ever qualify for the official Junior Nationals in Taekwondo and it’s still a record as no one has ever qualified for the same. It was 2013 when Danish secured a Gold medal in the official State Taekwondo Championship and qualified for Junior National held at Puducherry after that he never looked back and continued his winning streak in this Olympic Sport.

“I am training under Master Atul Pangotra and am eying for the 2024 Olympics,” said Danish.