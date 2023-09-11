Target 100% involvement of adult population in sports and cultural events: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon the officers of the Sports and Culture Department to give opportunity to each person to either take part in sporting or other cultural activities for giving their creative energies a chance and improve quality of their lives.

He made these remarks while presiding over the meeting to take stock of the preparations made for rolling out of LG’s Sports and Cultural Rolling Trophies for the employees of J&K.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Secretary, Tourism & Culture; Secretary, Youth Services & Sports; Director, YS&S besides other concerned officers of these Departments.

Dr Mehta emphasised on participation of 100% population in such creative activities to give each of them an opportunity to showcase their talent and chisel it further. He noted that everyone deserves to be happy and healthy in their lives and sports, art and culture are the sure ways of bringing both of these lifestyle changes simultaneously.

He urged them to involve people in as many sporting and art activities as possible. He asked for giving opportunities for both men and women right from the Panchayat level by involving them in the arenas of their choice including traditional art and sports activities. He advised them to conduct competitions in cuisine making, wicker work, paper mache, woodwork, pottery, Bandpather, tug-of-war, Wrestling, and other relevant activities for the people of the local area.

He made out that before 2019 the participation of people in sports across the UT was bare minimum as the activities were restricted to a few urban pockets only. He said that today the number has crossed to more than 65 lakh in the UT for the reasons of due focus on the creation of requisite infrastructure and holding of sports competitions in each village.

The Chief Secretary stated that by giving the same impetus to the cultural activities right from the Panchayat level the times are not far when its participation would go up on similar lines. He told them to be innovative in the involvement of people. He said that by channelling the energy of youth in these activities they could be saved from becoming prey of drug addiction, thereby helping in the creation of ‘Nasha Mukt’ J&K.